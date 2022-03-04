Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.17. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 17,000 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.75 million and a PE ratio of -34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

