Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

