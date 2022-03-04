Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $48.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.41.

NYSE LUV traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.20. 344,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,986,194. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

