SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,312,000.

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $33.05 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

