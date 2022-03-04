SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 350,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,345,971 shares.The stock last traded at $40.46 and had previously closed at $40.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 141,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

