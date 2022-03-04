Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spine Injury Solutions stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Spine Injury Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc is a medical services and technology company. It provides licensing, management, marketing, billing, collection and financial services for affiliated doctors who treat patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents, including orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management doctors and chiropractors.

