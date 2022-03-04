Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $224.60

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 224.60 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 226 ($3.03), with a volume of 110669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.60 ($3.07).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.29) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 330 ($4.43).

The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.24.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

