SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,861,000 after acquiring an additional 374,608 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 325,706 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 650,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 314,311 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.