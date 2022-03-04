Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.46

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 86367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

