Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $249 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.69 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.91.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,716. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -120.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average is $101.36.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,727 shares of company stock worth $11,078,489 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,033,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254,921 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.