Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $114.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.97. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

