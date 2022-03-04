Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $695,000 Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICHR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ICHR opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $111,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

