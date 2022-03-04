Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 14,778 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.28. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,590 shares of company stock worth $2,253,217 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

