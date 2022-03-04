Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,622 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $1,136,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $4,309,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Life Storage by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 112,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 83,133 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average is $131.31. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.28 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

