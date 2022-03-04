Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 700 at Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 590 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.65) to GBX 600 ($8.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 640 ($8.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 609.86 ($8.18).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 498 ($6.68) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 518.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 473.41. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

