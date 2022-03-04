StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StarTek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get StarTek alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $184.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in StarTek by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in StarTek by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in StarTek by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in StarTek by 17.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StarTek (Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.