StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StarTek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $184.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.80.
About StarTek (Get Rating)
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
