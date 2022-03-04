Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.30

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.30 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 92.20 ($1.24). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 92.80 ($1.25), with a volume of 126,576 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

