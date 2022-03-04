State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.22. 142,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

