State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $252,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $69.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,888.19. 81,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,125.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,312.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

