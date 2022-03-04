State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,307 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $60,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.43. 1,499,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,407,461. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average of $124.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,217 shares of company stock worth $45,765,106. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

