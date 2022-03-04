State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,295 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equinix were worth $49,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.35.

Shares of EQIX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $720.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $735.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,638,454 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

