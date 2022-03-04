State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 37,974 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 593,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,974 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $35,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,389,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,863 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 453,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,437,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $268.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,583 shares of company stock worth $20,678,423. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

