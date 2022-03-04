Stephen Welton Purchases 5,000 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Stephen Welton purchased 5,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,656 ($22.22) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($111,096.20).

ICP stock opened at GBX 1,543 ($20.70) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,543 ($20.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,493 ($33.45). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,915.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,088.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.25) to GBX 2,885 ($38.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($34.15) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

