Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $55.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.73.

NYSE:MOS opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. Mosaic has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $57.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,878,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

