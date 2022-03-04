Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Cameco stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cameco by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,617,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 462,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

