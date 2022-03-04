Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,805 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,330% compared to the typical daily volume of 266 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $290,657.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,419 shares of company stock worth $7,349,181. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $16.65 on Friday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

