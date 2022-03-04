StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
HALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
