StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

