StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

HUSA stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.03. Houston American Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

