StockNews.com Downgrades Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) to Buy

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TILE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

TILE stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $876.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Interface by 280.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Interface by 51.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the third quarter worth $100,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

