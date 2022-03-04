StockNews.com Downgrades Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QRTEA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday.

QRTEA opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.84. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

