StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

