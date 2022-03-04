StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of SAMG opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 127,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 122,754 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 81,657 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.