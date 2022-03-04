StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

STRT stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Strattec Security by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the third quarter worth $284,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

