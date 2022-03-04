StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.01.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.