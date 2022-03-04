StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.