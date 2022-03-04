StockNews.com Lowers Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

NYSE:BHC opened at $23.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

