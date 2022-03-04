StockNews.com Lowers Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

SEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Select Medical had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,699,000 after purchasing an additional 572,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

