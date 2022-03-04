StockNews.com Upgrades Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $23.76 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $878.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 131.96%.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
