StockNews.com Upgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $10.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 537,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after purchasing an additional 526,551 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,246 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 5,810,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 437,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

