StockNews.com Upgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Hold

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTB. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $180.65 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.72 and a 200-day moving average of $157.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.