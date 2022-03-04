StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

StoneCastle Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 76.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. StoneCastle Financial has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StoneCastle Financial stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating ) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of StoneCastle Financial worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial (Get Rating)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.