Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Shares of SRI stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $526.71 million, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.22. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Stoneridge by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

