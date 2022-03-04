Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 137,788 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 676.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 137,788 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 401.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 165,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 112,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

