Stonnington Group LLC Buys 81,574 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 943.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,574 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $34,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.49. 34,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,388. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

