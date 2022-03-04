Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 121,750 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 855.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 121,750 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TSM traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.40. The company had a trading volume of 313,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,395,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $546.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $104.38 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

