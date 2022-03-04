Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 154,067 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 759.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,067 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $5.49 on Friday, reaching $140.08. 427,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,005,233. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.48. The company has a market cap of $255.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.