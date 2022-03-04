Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KETL. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Strix Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.03) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.83) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.17) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 377.50 ($5.07).

LON:KETL opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £459.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 222 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($5.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 303.34.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

