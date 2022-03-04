Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €86.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($86.29) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €85.14 ($95.66).

ETR:SAX traded up €1.50 ($1.69) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €67.75 ($76.12). 96,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The business has a 50 day moving average of €67.83 and a 200 day moving average of €69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €62.10 ($69.78) and a 1-year high of €76.05 ($85.45).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

