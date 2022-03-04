Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SUPGF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.