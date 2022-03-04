Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of SUPGF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.71.
Superior Gold Company Profile
