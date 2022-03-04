Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.29 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 119,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

