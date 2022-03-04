Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Jason Eric Evans Sells 14,071 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $54.99 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,580,000 after acquiring an additional 259,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Surgery Partners by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Surgery Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Surgery Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

